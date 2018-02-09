Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 8

Soule – ‘Good Life’

Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’

No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’

Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’

Amadou & Mariam (feat: Santigold) – ‘Dougou Badia’

Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’

A House – ‘Endless Art’

Lazy B – ‘Facts Of Life’

Kudos – ‘Pass Another Glass’

Foo Fighters – ‘Learn To Fly’

Foo Fighters – ‘White Limo’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’

Royksopp – ‘Tricky Tricky’

Hour 2:

Tricky (feat: Martina Topley Bird) – ‘Black Steel’

Tricky – ‘The Only Way’

FЯEAKK Ltd – ‘Snakeskin’

Diplo – ‘Way More Brazil’

Anna Burch – ‘2 Cool 2 Care’

Fight Like Apes – ‘Jenny Kelly’

Ash – ‘Buzzkill’

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club live for the FM4 Radio Session

‘Question Of Faith’

‘Ain’t No Easy Way’

‘Love Burns’

PJ Harvey & Harry Escott – ‘An Acre Of Land’

Dream Wife – ‘Spend The Night’

Vulpynes – ‘OCD’

Ealadha – ‘Bathe’

Pearl Jam – ‘Do The Evolution’

Hookworms – ‘Static Resistance’