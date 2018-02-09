Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 8
Soule – ‘Good Life’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Amadou & Mariam (feat: Santigold) – ‘Dougou Badia’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
A House – ‘Endless Art’
Lazy B – ‘Facts Of Life’
Kudos – ‘Pass Another Glass’
Foo Fighters – ‘Learn To Fly’
Foo Fighters – ‘White Limo’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Of Heart’
Royksopp – ‘Tricky Tricky’
Hour 2:
Tricky (feat: Martina Topley Bird) – ‘Black Steel’
Tricky – ‘The Only Way’
FЯEAKK Ltd – ‘Snakeskin’
Diplo – ‘Way More Brazil’
Anna Burch – ‘2 Cool 2 Care’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Jenny Kelly’
Ash – ‘Buzzkill’
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club live for the FM4 Radio Session
‘Question Of Faith’
‘Ain’t No Easy Way’
‘Love Burns’
PJ Harvey & Harry Escott – ‘An Acre Of Land’
Dream Wife – ‘Spend The Night’
Vulpynes – ‘OCD’
Ealadha – ‘Bathe’
Pearl Jam – ‘Do The Evolution’
Hookworms – ‘Static Resistance’