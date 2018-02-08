Game On – Daily Best Bits Playlist!

Missed Game On tonight? Worried you won’t be able to catch back up with sport… ever? Chill out! The best bits are uploaded daily into the playlist below. ⬇️⬇️⬇️

SOCCER – Weso retires from international football

Eamon Dunphy, Alan Cawley and Sean St Ledger, who played Alongside Wes For Rep Of Ireland, discuss the retirement of Wes Hoolahan from the Irish International team.

⚽

RUGBY – Irish Xv Announced

Bernard Jackman discusses the changes to Joe Schmidt’s line up ahead of the Ireland v Italy Game this weekend.

GOLF – Pebble Beach Pro-Am Update/Tips

Gary Murphy talk about the opening day at pebble beach and the idea that Pro Golfers are increasingly getting younger.

EYE ON AMERICA – Jeff Shepard