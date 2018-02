Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 7

C2C – ‘Down The Road’

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The Siren’

Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’

Santigold – ‘Pirates In The Water’

Dreaming Of Jupiter – ‘Let Me Down’

Biffy Clyro – ‘Saturday Superhouse’

Dream Wife – ‘Let’s Make Out’

Dan Deacon – ‘Woof Woof’

Fight Like Apes – ‘Hoo Ha Henry’

MayKay interview

Fight Like Apes – ‘Captain A-Bomb’

Kendrick Lamar (feat: U2) – ‘XXX’

Hour 2:

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – ‘All The Stars’

Formation – ‘All The Rest Is Noise’

Danny Brown (feat: B-Real) – ‘Get Hi’

Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’

Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’

Def Leopard – ‘Let’s Get Rocked’

Le Boom – ‘Don’t Need It Now’

Hookworms – ‘Boxing Day’

Say Sue Me – ‘Old Town’

Otherkin – ‘Feel It’

Communions – ‘Come On, I’m Waiting’

Anna Burch – ‘Yeah You Know’

James Vincent McMorrow – ‘National’

Radiohead – ‘My Iron Lung’

Radiohead – ‘Spectre’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’

The Shades – ‘Cider Horizon’