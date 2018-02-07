Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 6
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Ships – ‘Round & Round’
Fever Ray – ‘Triangle Walks’ (Rex The Dog Edit)
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Only Shallow’
Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’
Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Shane MacGowan & The Popes – ‘That Woman’s Got Me Drinking’
Mango & Mathman – ‘Forget About Me’
Mangomad Vs Stanley Odd – ‘The Numbness’ (Dead Leg Drop Mix)
Tune-Yards – ‘Colonizer’
Radiohead – ‘The National Anthem’
Dream Wife – ‘Right Now’
Villagers – ‘Becoming A Jackal’
The Immediate – ‘Aspects’
Hour 2:
John Grant – ‘Pale Green Ghost’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Indie Monster’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Anna Burch – ‘Quit The Curse’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Avant Gardener’
The Lemonheads – ‘The Outdoor Type’
Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Stanley Super 800 – ‘Gatecrashing’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Hookworms – ‘Each Time We Pass’
Orbital – ‘Chime’