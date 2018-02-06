Irish Heart Foundation’s Show Some Heart Campaign

2FM is proud to support The Irish Heart Foundation’s #ShowSomeHeart campaign for Valentine’s Day ❤

The Irish Heart Foundation, in association with RTÉ 2FM, is asking everybody to Show Some Heart this Valentine’s Day, 14th February, by buying a temporary heart tattoo – designed by award- winning graphic designer for film and TV, Annie Atkins – to make a permanent change in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease and stroke remain the most common causes of death in Ireland but 80% of premature deaths are preventable. The Irish Heart Foundation fights for a world where people don’t suffer and die unnecessarily from heart disease and stroke and urgently needs the public to Show Some Heart this February.

Get a temporary tattoo and make a permanent change by helping raise vital funds to affect positive change in the lifestyles of Irish people, to achieve better outcomes for those affected by heart disease and stroke and to challenge when the health of the nation is put at risk.

Tim Collins, Chief Executive at the Irish Heart Foundation said: “A heart attack or stroke can strike suddenly, lasting only moments but leaving a last effect. Today in Ireland a family loses a loved one every hour to heart disease and stroke and it shouldn’t be this way. Together they’re Ireland’s number one number one killer which is why we’re calling on the nation to help us change these statistics. Remember, this February an Irish Heart Foundation temporary tattoo can make a permanent change. So please Show Some Heart by organising a tattoo coffee morning for Valentine’s or donate online at irishheart.ie for a tattoo reward.”

Dan Healy, Head of RTE 2fm, said: “RTE 2FM is delighted to partner with the Irish Heart Foundation for such an important cause and to help combat Ireland’s biggest killer, heart disease. Often, when people hear the term heart disease they think only of older members of the population but what we’ve learned is that it can have massive and devastating effects across generations, from young to older people. We’re very proud to help raise awareness and funds for the Irish Heart Foundation and to encourage our listeners to wear a temporary tattoo to make a permanent change”

The Annie Atkins designed Show Some Heart tattoos are on sale for €2 in Insomnia and Daybreak stores across Ireland right now!

For further information and support, visit www.irishheart.ie