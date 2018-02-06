Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 5
Christine & The Queens – ‘Tilted’
Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’
Superorganism – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘We Used To Be Friends’
Fjokra – ‘The Old Time Nook’
THEESatisfaction – ‘Prophetic Perfection’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Seraphim’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Sparks’
Beardyman – ‘Where Does Your Mind Go?’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Fight Like Apes – ‘Poached Eggs’
Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’
Primal Scream – ‘Loaded’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Signal’
Maps – ‘A.M.A.’
Hour 2:
All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’
The Prodigy – ‘The Day Is My Enemy’
Hookworms – ‘Static Resistance’
Jungle – ‘Platoon’
The Clockworks – ‘Rumours In The Stockroom’
Sex Pistols – ‘Pretty Vacant’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Dream Wife – ‘Fire’
Freakk Ltd – ‘Snakeskin’
Massive Attack – ‘Karmacoma’
Billie Eilish – ‘copycat’
Auxiliary Phoenix – ‘A Splash Of Paint’
Spooks – ‘Karma Hotel’
Anna Burch – ‘Tea-Soaked Letter’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Sense Of Place’
Moon Duo – ‘Rolling Out’