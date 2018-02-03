Dave Fanning | Pop Princesses, Six Nations and much more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

Jennifer Gannon was in studio to talk about the rise and fall of Pop Princesses and the struggle female artists are currently facing in the music industry.

Sinead Ryan gave us some tips on how to get our personal finances in order in 2018.

Live from France, Damien O’Meara gave Dave the low down on what to expect from Ireland’s Six nations debut against the French side this evening.

Our resident Movie Reviewer Paul Whitington told us his thoughts on this weeks biggest releases including Phantom Thread, Den of Thieves, Journey’s End and Roman J Israel, Esq.

