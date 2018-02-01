Kendrick Lamar reveals Black Panther tracklist

Kendrick Lamar has released the track list for the upcoming Black Panther album…

The movie is already getting rave reviews from critics after it premiered in LA this week. Some even calling it the best Marvel movie ever made.

The soundtrack is curated by Kendrick Lamar and will feature 5 brand new songs from the main man himself, in addition Jorja Smith, James Blake, The Weeknd and more have penned songs for the new movie.

Its due out on February the 9th.