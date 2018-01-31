Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 30
Alt-J – ‘Left Hand Free’
Yonaka – ‘Bubblegum’
Nirvana – ‘On A Plain’
Feuds – ‘Nothing To Happen Next’
Crystal Fighters – ‘Plage’
Go Swim – ‘Call Sign’
PATHS – ‘Right Beside You’
Jungle – ‘The Heat’
Gwenno – ‘Tir Ha Mor’
Gossip – ‘Jealous Girls’
Shame – ‘Tasteless’
Wasps Vs Noise – ‘The Killing Of Celebrity Culture’
Warriors Of The Dystotheque (feat: Ella Joy) – ‘Return To Coney’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Elephant – ‘Mirrors’
Liam Lynch – ‘United States Of Whatever’
Hour 2:
Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
The Liminanas – ‘Salvation’
The Liminanas – ‘Dimanche’
Finley Quaye & William Orbit (feat: Beth Orton) – ‘Dice’
Winter Aid – ‘The Dance’
Bjork & David Arnold – ‘Play Dead’
Bjork – ‘Joga’
Damola & Max Zanga – ‘An Abondance Of Lucy 2’
U2 – ‘The Ground Beneath Her Feet’
Eden – ‘Wings’
The Pale – ‘Day One’
Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Mako – ‘Life In Stereo’
Echogram – ‘Conspiracy’
Pale Waves – ‘New Year’s Eve’