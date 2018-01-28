Dave Fanning | Casablanca, Decluttering and much more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

On the 75th anniversary of it’s release Brian Reddin was in studio to talk about why Casablanca is still considered to be one of the best films of all time.

Professional Organiser Sarah Reynolds gave us some advice on how to declutter and told us about her new book Organised:Simple Ways to Declutter Your House Your Schedule and Your Mind.

Patrick Freyne from The Irish Times had a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including Boris Johnson’s mummified ancestor and how camels are getting botox!

6 time Oscar Nominee Nick Park, the man behind Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run was in studio to talk about his latest film Early Man.

