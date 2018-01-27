Dave Fanning | Drag Race, Mark E Smith, Movies and more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

This week animated film The Breadwinner was nominated for an Oscar – Dave spoke to Paul Young Producer and Co-Founder of Cartoon Saloon along with Naoise Nunn from the Kilkenny Animated Festival.

Conor Behan was in studio to talk about the phenomenon of Ru Paul’s Drag Race which returns to screens this evening with a new All Stars season.

Dave played an archive interview from 1984 with Mark E Smith who died earlier this week. Also featured was an interview with Brix Smith Start from just a couple of years ago where she spoke about her time with The Fall.

This week our Movie Reviewer Paul Whitington had a look at Downsizing, Early Man and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Paul also gave his views on this year’s Oscar best picture nominees.

