Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, January 25

Chvrches – ‘The Mother We Share’

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’

Public Enemy – ‘Prophets Of Rage’

Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’

REWS – ‘Shine’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’

Imani Coppola – ‘I’m A Tree’

Barq – ‘Bear’

Robocobra Quartet – ‘Our Very Own Version Of November Rain’

Robocobra Quartet interview (Eurosonic 2018)

Robocobra Quartet – ‘Correct’

Eels – ‘Novocaine For The Soul’

Eels – ‘The Deconstruction’

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘2 Pints Of Rasa’

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Indeed You Are’

Hour 2:

Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’

Grimes – ‘Oblivion’

Warriors Of The Distotheque – ‘It’s Hot Down Here’

Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’

Soule interview (Eurosonic 2018)

Soule live at Eurosonic 2018

‘Love No More’

‘Good Life’

‘Troublemaker’

Portishead – Sour Times’

The Go! Team – ‘The Answer’s No – Now What’s The Question?’

David Keenan interview (Eurosonic 2018)

David Keenan – ‘The Girl With The Dark Hair’

Glen Hansard – ‘One Of Us Must Lose’