Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, January 25
Chvrches – ‘The Mother We Share’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
Public Enemy – ‘Prophets Of Rage’
Prophets Of Rage – ‘Prophets Of Rage’
REWS – ‘Shine’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Imani Coppola – ‘I’m A Tree’
Barq – ‘Bear’
Robocobra Quartet – ‘Our Very Own Version Of November Rain’
Robocobra Quartet interview (Eurosonic 2018)
Robocobra Quartet – ‘Correct’
Eels – ‘Novocaine For The Soul’
Eels – ‘The Deconstruction’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘2 Pints Of Rasa’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Indeed You Are’
Hour 2:
Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Grimes – ‘Oblivion’
Warriors Of The Distotheque – ‘It’s Hot Down Here’
Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’
Soule interview (Eurosonic 2018)
Soule live at Eurosonic 2018
‘Love No More’
‘Good Life’
‘Troublemaker’
Portishead – Sour Times’
The Go! Team – ‘The Answer’s No – Now What’s The Question?’
David Keenan interview (Eurosonic 2018)
David Keenan – ‘The Girl With The Dark Hair’
Glen Hansard – ‘One Of Us Must Lose’