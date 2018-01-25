Sound of the Nation

Watch: Chasing Abbey release brand new video

The wonderful Chasing Abbey and one of our 2fm Rising 2018 artists have just dropped a new video…

‘Talk To Me’ is their second single getting a load of radio play across the country and on 2fm and we can’t wait to see these guys get bigger and bigger this year.

Check out their new video and a studio 8 session they did wish us last year below…

Chasing Abbey are live in Studio 8 on #NBSHOW2FM!Check out their tune That Good Thing! ❤🍀#2FMRISING

Posted by RTÉ 2fm on Thursday, May 4, 2017