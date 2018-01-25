Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, January 24
Gorillaz (feat: Mark E Smith) – ‘Glitter Freeze’
The Fall – ‘There’s A Ghost In My House’
Fat White Family – ‘I Am Mark E Smith’
Von Sudenfed – ‘The Rhinohead’
Otherkin – ‘Come On Hello’
Primal Scream (feat: Kate Moss) – ‘Some Velvet Morning’
The Liminanas – ‘Istanbul Is Sleepy’
Roe – ‘Wasted. Patient. Thinking’ (live at Eurosonic 2018)
Roe interview
Roe – ‘Playground Fights’ (live at Eurosonic 2018)
Ham Sandwich – ‘Bodies’
Sinkane – ‘Telephone’
Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’
Rosborough interview (Eurosonic 2018)
Rosborough – ‘Burn Blue’
Hour 2:
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Someone Great’
The Fall – ‘Lost In Music’
Sleaford Mods – ‘Carlton Touts’
Starcrawler – ‘I Love LA’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Back In A Tracksuit’
Niall O’Flaherty interview
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Where’s Mye Jumper?’
The Go! Team – ‘Chicos Radical Decade’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Pale Honey live at Eurosonic:
Get These Things Out Of My Head’
‘Lesson Learned’
‘Golden’
Glen Hansard – ‘Why Woman’
First Aid Kit – ‘My Silver Lining’
The Fall – ‘Cowboy George’