Life Festival announce 2018 line-up
Life Festival have announced more artists to their line-up for 2018…
Set to play are Fatboy Slim, along with Armand Van Helden, Bugzy Malone, Jax Jones, Jeff Mills, Amelie Lens, Mall Grab, Mango X Mathman, Honey Dijon, Adam Beyer b2b Joseph Capriati, Eve, Sarah Mooney, Boots & Kats plus many more.
The festival will be taking place just outside Dublin in Belvedere House Gardens & Park Co. Westmeath from 25th to the 27th of May.
Click here for tickets.
Take a look below…
#Life18 lineup just announced!
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/uk8LkRyGdA pic.twitter.com/JTnT2Pimii
— Life18 (@LifeFestival) January 24, 2018
Fatboy slim picture from Vice Noisy