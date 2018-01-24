Life Festival announce 2018 line-up

Life Festival have announced more artists to their line-up for 2018…

Set to play are Fatboy Slim, along with Armand Van Helden, Bugzy Malone, Jax Jones, Jeff Mills, Amelie Lens, Mall Grab, Mango X Mathman, Honey Dijon, Adam Beyer b2b Joseph Capriati, Eve, Sarah Mooney, Boots & Kats plus many more.

The festival will be taking place just outside Dublin in Belvedere House Gardens & Park Co. Westmeath from 25th to the 27th of May.

Fatboy slim picture from Vice Noisy