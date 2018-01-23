Wyvern Lingo announce their biggest headline show to date

Wyvern Lingo have sold out their Button Factory album release show a month in advance and now they’ve announced their biggest headline date yet.

The Bray natives will be playing The Academy on Friday September 28th, tickets are 20 euro and go on sale this Thursday the 25th at 10am.

Wyvern Lingo’s long-awaited, self-titled debut album is out Friday 23rd February on vinyl, CD and download on Rubyworks. The band will be on tour in Ireland, the UK and Europe in support of the album release.