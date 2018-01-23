IT’S BRITNEY B*TCH!

BRITNEY SPEARS ANNOUNCES DUBLIN SHOW AT 3ARENA ON 20 AUGUST

LAST TIME EVER TO SEE “BRITNEY: PIECE OF ME” EXCLUSIVE LIMITED TOUR

Tickets from €69.50 including booking and facility fees go on sale this Saturday at 9am

Legendary pop icon Britney Spears has announced her exclusive last time ever, limited tour of her award-winning and record-breaking show, “Britney: Piece of Me.”

For the first and only time, “Britney: Piece of Me” will visit Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 August for fans that were not able to see the show in Las Vegas.

This tour follows Britney’s record-breaking, four-year headlining residency, “Britney: Piece of Me” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where Britney received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in Dec. 2013. As the first contemporary superstar resident in the city, Britney and Caesars Entertainment pioneered the groundbreaking paradigm shift and revitalized the modern era of entertainment in Las Vegas in Planet Hollywood’s world-class theater. With over 250 shows, the record-setting residency was sold out on a regular basis, generating over $140 million gross revenue and selling nearly 1 million tickets.

“Britney: Piece of Me” was voted the “Best Resident Performer,” “Best Production Show,” “Best Bachelorette Party” and “Best Bachelor Party” by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Hollywood’s biggest names, such as; Beyoncé, Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick, Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Kirsten Dunst, Chloë Grace Moretz, Calvin Harris, Sia, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Steven Tyler have all attended “Piece of Me.”

This exclusive US East Coast and Europe tour is the last time anybody will see the show. Initial demand for the “Britney: Piece of Me” tour, which will visit intimate venues on the US East Coast to really capture the look and feel of the Las Vegas show, is overwhelming, with only limited tickets available. Elizabeth Arden, the exclusive global licensee of the award-winning Britney Spears fragrances since 2004, will be one of the sponsors of the “Britney: Piece of Me” tour. Pepsi is a proud partner of the US East Coast “Piece of Me” tour, continuing a relationship with Britney that has lasted for more than 15 years.

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

SAT 7/21/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “…Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S. Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including six Billboard Music Awards and Billboard’s Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 22 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — four of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been voted “Best Show in Las Vegas” and “Best Bachelorette Show in Las Vegas.” Spears also has been creating fragrances for over ten years, and currently has over 20 fragrances available in over 85 countries around the world.

