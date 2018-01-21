Dave Fanning | Musicians turned Authors, Remembering Dolores and more…

On The Dave Fanning Show today…

Roisin Dwyer tells Dave about some famous musicians who have turned their creative talents to writing books.

Michael Sheridan talked us through the do’s and dont’s of buying a car in 2018.

Emer McLysaght filled us in on some of the more offbeat news stories we may have missed this week.

Radio Producer Ian Wilson joined Dave in studio to talk about Dolores O’Riordan and the rise of The Cranberries in the early 90’s.

Includes archive interview of Dave talking to Dolores and Fergal of The Cranberries back in 1993.

