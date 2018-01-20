Dave Fanning | Loneliness, Sobriety, Renewal and more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

Psychologist Alison Keating explains why we are experiencing a loneliness epidemic and what detrimental effect it might be having on our health.

Catherine Gray realised that her life was being dominated by alcohol. In her new book, ‘The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober’, she describes her relationship with alcohol and the positive benefits of now being sober.

Simon Maher takes Dave through some songs that depict renewal, new life and moving on.

Movie Critic Paul Whitington shares his feelings on The Post, Coco, The Commuter and The Final Year.

