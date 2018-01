The Young Offenders series is just around the corner…

The Young Offenders follows the coming of age adventures of lovable rogues Conor and Jock as they navigate their awkward teenage years, hatching plans and adventures to help distract from their tough home lives and their inability to stay out of trouble at school.

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley are back on BBC iplayer and THREE for 6 episodes from next month February the 1st.