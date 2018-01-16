Fans and friends pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

Yesterday the terribly sad news broke that Dolores O’Riordan passed away too soon at the age of 46 in London…

Fans and friends from all over have been sharing stories and paying tribute to Dolores across social media and our text lines.

Her band-mates released a short statement to their twitter as well as the likes of President Michael D. Higgins, Hozier, Leo Varadkar, James Corden, Ruby Rose, Luke Evans, Zane Lowe, Foster the People, R.E.M, Garbage, Ronan Keating, Michelle Branch and many more.

Take a look below…

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Noel, Mike and Fergal — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Statement by President Higgins on the death of singer and song writer Dolores O'Riordan:https://t.co/jP9W1ziWt6 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

I'm sad to hear of the passing of Dolores O'Riordan RIP. — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) January 15, 2018

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer 💔 — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) January 15, 2018

"We are all saddened to hear the news. Dolores was a brilliant & generous spirit w/ a quick humor & a stunning voice. Our love to the band & to her family & fans." -Michael Stipe & the whole of R.E.M. & REMHQ pic.twitter.com/qhYN8aXebD — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) January 16, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

So sorry to hear that singer Dolores O’Riordan from the Cranberries passed. RIP — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 16, 2018

So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones. — Garbage (@garbage) January 15, 2018

Just heard the sad sad news about the talented and gifted Dolores O’Riordan passing away today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. In her honour We’ll be playing her music loud and proud tonight. RIP Dolores. — the script (@thescript) January 15, 2018

REST IN POWER #doloresoriordan – a voice like no other, a beauty like no other, a fierce resister that inspires all of us. 👑 pic.twitter.com/RExVMBnTbg — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 15, 2018

Incredibly sad to hear one of my musical idols Dolores O'Riordan, of the Cranberries, has passed away. I feel honoured to have been able to cover one of their iconic songs in Pitch Perfect. Devastating. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) January 15, 2018

For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) January 15, 2018

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

We are all so sad to hear the sudden passing of one our heroes @DolORiordan of the band @The_Cranberries,Our only brush with Dolores was many years ago backstage at @olympiatheatre when we were a much more raw act & she asked ‘who was the support band they were great!’ ❤️RIP pic.twitter.com/HA4rUsAztx — HamsandwicH (@Ham_Sandwich) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her. — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP — Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018