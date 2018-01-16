Sound of the Nation

Fans and friends pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan

Yesterday the terribly sad news broke that Dolores O’Riordan passed away too soon at the age of 46 in London…

Fans and friends from all over have been sharing stories and paying tribute to Dolores across social media and our text lines.

Her band-mates released a short statement to their twitter as well as the likes of President Michael D. Higgins, Hozier, Leo Varadkar, James Corden, Ruby Rose, Luke Evans, Zane Lowe, Foster the People, R.E.M, Garbage, Ronan Keating, Michelle Branch and many more.

Take a look below…