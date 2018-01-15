WIN A TRIP TO THE MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE PREMIERE IN LONDON

FIND OUT MORE HERE

The epic finale to the Maze Runner saga opens in cinemas across the country from January 26th. But we want one lucky listener, and a friend, to see it first, at an exclusive London screening attended by the cast! That’s right, you’ll jet off to London where you will be treated to a 5-star overnight stay in the heart of the city’s entertainment district – Leicester Square. Plus there’s 2 tickets to that money-can’t-buy exclusive fan screening of Maze Runner: The Death Cure on January 22nd. To win, you just need to be our overall winner on Panic this week. Each of our daily winners will pick up a pair of tickets to the Irish Premiere screening at IMAX in Cineworld, Dublin, on Tuesday, January 23rd, plus some exclusive Maze Runner merchandise. Don’t forget, you need to be available to travel on 22nd January for the star prize this week!

SEE FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS HERE