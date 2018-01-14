Dave Fanning | War on plastics, rethinking failure and lots more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

Black food like charcoal lattes, flavouring food with flowers, ruby chocolate and more! Doctor Morgaine Gaye tells us that these are the food trends to expect in 2018.

Journalist Suzanne Campbell talks to Dave about Blue Planet II and whether our attitudes to plastic are finally changing.

Pat Fitzpatrick told us about some of the unusual news stories you may have missed this week.

Dr Niamh Shaw and Dr Samuel West, the Clinical Psychologist behind the Museum of Failure, talked to Dave about failure and how we need to celebrate it more.

