Dave Fanning |Campaigner Tiernan Brady, The Music of 2018 and much more…

On the Dave Fanning Show today…

Irishman Tiernan Brady talks to Dave about his role in the success of Australia’s recent marriage equality campaign.

Journalist Jennifer Gannon and 2FM’s very own Tara Stewart let Dave know what releases we can expect from the music industry in 2018. Artists featured include the Arctic Monkeys, Jack White and Cardi B.

Paul Whitington gives us his thoughts on the biggest movie releases of the week including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Darkest Hour and A Woman’s Life.

You can listen back to today’s show or download the podcasts HERE