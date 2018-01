Taylor Swift shared a brand new video last night for her track ‘END GAME’…

The song is taken off her abum ‘REPUTATION’ Taylor’s sixth studio album and features Ed Sheeran and Future, who both make appearances in the video too.

The clip was directed by Joseph Kahn and is basically Taylor travelling around to Miami, Tokyo and London having lavish parties, on a yacht, a karaoke bar, a kebab shop and a fancy gaff.

Check out the vid below…