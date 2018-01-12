Watch Dua Lipa’s new video for ‘IDGAF’

Pop superstar Dua Lipa has just shared a single taken off her certified gold-titled debut album…

‘IDGAF’ is the follow up single to her global hit single ‘NEW RULES’ which was at #1 in Ireland for nine weeks and has gone 5 x Platinum. Gowan ya good thing.

Dua’s latest offering was directed by Henry Scholfield, who also directed her iconic vid for ‘NEW RULES’.

Before she is set to play 2 sold-out shows in The Olympia Theatre on April 9th and 10th check out her brand new video below…