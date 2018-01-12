Listen to Wyvern Lingo’s brand new song ‘Maybe It’s My Nature’

One of our 2fm Rising artists of 2018 have graced us with a brand new song today…

The track is called ‘Maybe It’s My Nature’ and comes ahead of their much anticipated self-titlted debut album, due to drop February 23rd.

They’ll be setting out on tour around the country and Europe to support the release, check out all the dates below and listen to their new song here.

23rd Feb, The Button Factory, Dublin – Album release party

24th Feb, Glor, Ennis

25th Feb, Connolly’s of Leap, Cork

1st March, McHugh’s, Belfast

2nd March, Dolan’s, Limerick

3rd March, St Luke’s Church, Cork

8th March, Mike The Pies, Listowel

9th March, Roisin Dubh, Galway

10th March, Source Arts Centre, Thurles

11th March, Spirit Store, Dundalk

14th March, Sound, Liverpool

15th March, The Mash House, Edinburgh

16th March, Stereo, Glasgow

17th March, Think Tank Underground, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

18th March, The Castle Hotel, Manchester

20th March, Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

21st March, Louisiana, Bristol

24th March, Prinzenbar, Hamburg

26th March, Privatclub, Berlin

27th March, Studio 672, Cologne

28th March, Upstairs at The Paradiso, Amsterdam