Listen to Wyvern Lingo’s brand new song ‘Maybe It’s My Nature’
One of our 2fm Rising artists of 2018 have graced us with a brand new song today…
The track is called ‘Maybe It’s My Nature’ and comes ahead of their much anticipated self-titlted debut album, due to drop February 23rd.
They’ll be setting out on tour around the country and Europe to support the release, check out all the dates below and listen to their new song here.
23rd Feb, The Button Factory, Dublin – Album release party
24th Feb, Glor, Ennis
25th Feb, Connolly’s of Leap, Cork
1st March, McHugh’s, Belfast
2nd March, Dolan’s, Limerick
3rd March, St Luke’s Church, Cork
8th March, Mike The Pies, Listowel
9th March, Roisin Dubh, Galway
10th March, Source Arts Centre, Thurles
11th March, Spirit Store, Dundalk
14th March, Sound, Liverpool
15th March, The Mash House, Edinburgh
16th March, Stereo, Glasgow
17th March, Think Tank Underground, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
18th March, The Castle Hotel, Manchester
20th March, Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds
21st March, Louisiana, Bristol
24th March, Prinzenbar, Hamburg
26th March, Privatclub, Berlin
27th March, Studio 672, Cologne
28th March, Upstairs at The Paradiso, Amsterdam