Watch Serena Williams dance on a plane to N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s ‘Lemon’

On a trip to Florida Serena decided to take a moment at an airport to twerk to N.E.R.D and Rihanna’s track ‘LEMON’…

Now it wasn’t just some random act of twerking, Vogue posted the video on their YouTube to coincide with her amazing cover shoot. Rihanna responded to the video saying:

”woke up to a champ brightening my day like….. @serenawilliams this song just got better thanks to you girl #Lemon”

On a recent visit to Florida, Vogue shot Serena absolutely tearing up a runway at the Palm Beach International Airport. Soundtrack? N.E.R.D.’s new single “Lemon” featuring Rihanna. Some real-life air traffic controllers (and huge Serena fans) got in the act too. Vogue offered some choreography—but Serena didn’t really need it. Play the music, roll the camera.