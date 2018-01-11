Paul from S Club 7 is selling his brit award on ebay

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 is selling his Brit award on ebay…

The award was given to him and the band back in 2000 for Best Newcomer and so far there have been 1200 bids with the highest at £65,000….gas.

Its apparently in ‘very good’ condition, the description reads…

”Here is the 2000 Brit Award for Best Newcomer Presented To Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 . statuette of Britannia 13 1/4 “ in height, it hasn’t been professionally polished, there are smudges that won’t come out without a pro polish. There are signs of age . Where the arms meet the shoulders at the back, and where the neck and chest blend into the top of the dress. An indentation on the inside of the helmet. That is a casting bubble and has always been there. *See photos* Letter of provenance will be provided , message for postage / meet and greet details . Paul can meet you and greet you and take photos, distance depending :-)”