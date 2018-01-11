Arctic Monkeys announce first live date of 2018
Arctic Monkeys are one of the most anticipated comebacks for this year and they’ve just announced their first gig…
They’ll be heading to Firefly Festival in the US, headlining along with Eminem, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar.
Unfortunately we have no news on an Irish date or when the album will be out…but could they be a possible Electric Picnic headliner?
The Woodlands are calling 🌳🌲☀️
Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10am ET. Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59pm ET! pic.twitter.com/O4ZPLdgLwy
— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 11, 2018