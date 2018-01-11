Sound of the Nation

Arctic Monkeys announce first live date of 2018

Arctic Monkeys are one of the most anticipated comebacks for this year and they’ve just announced their first gig…

They’ll be heading to Firefly Festival in the US, headlining along with Eminem, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar.

Unfortunately we have no news on an Irish date or when the album will be out…but could they be a possible Electric Picnic headliner?

 

 