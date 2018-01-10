Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 9
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
KUDOS – ‘Pass Another Glass’
Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’
Flume (feat: Vince Staples & Kucka) – ‘Smoke & Retribution’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Milk & Honey’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’
Rusangano Family – ‘Surviving The Times’
The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Dancing Shoes’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Riot Van’
Fontaines DC – ‘Winter In The Sun’
David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’
Inner City Radio – ‘Love’
Monolithe Noir – ‘Profondeville’
Hour 2:
CJ Bolland – ‘Sugar Is Sweeter’
Echogram – ‘Conspiracy’ (12” Extended Mix)
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Something Good Can Work’
Bell X1 – ‘Rocky Took A Lover’
Yppah – ‘Gumball Machine Weekend’
Ben Lee – ‘Cigarettes Will Kill You’
Laurie Shaw – ‘Shatterproof’
Villagers – ‘Erathly Pleasure’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘If I Ask’
FЯEAKK Ltd – ‘Psycho’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Unputdownable’
Adrian Crowley – ‘Summer Haze Parade’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘Eat The City, Eat It Whole’