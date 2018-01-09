Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh nab BAFTA nomination

Fresh from their Golden Globe success, Saoirse Ronan and Martin McDonagh have nabbed themselves BAFTA noms too…

Saoirse has been nominated for best Leading Actress for her role in The Lady Bird, which she also won the award for at the Golden Globes at the weekend.

She’s up against Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Frances McDormand and Sally Hawkins.

Martin McDonagh has also been nominated in the Best Director section plus his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been nominated for Best Film. Daniel Day Lewis has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role in Phantom Thread.

Nominated for Leading Actress 👏

Annette Bening

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Sally Hawkins

Saoirse Ronan pic.twitter.com/Ge7LCQ6XRI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018