Irish journalist Samantha Barry named new editor of Glamour magazine

Irish Journalist Samantha Barry has been named the new editor-in-chief of Glamour Magazine.

Cork native, Samantha has previously worked in RTÉ, BBC, CNN and Newstalk and will become the eigth editor of the magazine based in New York City.

She will be leaving her role as Head of Social Media at Emerging Media at CNN Worldwide to take up her new job. Samantha is also the first digital-native editor to land a this position.

On her new adventure Samantha said:

”I could not be more proud to take the reins of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices. For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty and fashion”.