Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 8
The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Seraphim’
Akora – ‘Blakey’
Prince & The New Power Generation – ‘Get Off’
Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’
Wolf Alice – ‘Moaning Lisa Smile’
Movment – ‘Sola Hutte’
Nirvana – ‘On A Plane’
Sisters – ‘Hushhush’
HamsandwiH – ‘Bodies’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Blur – ‘Coffee & TV’
Damon Albarn – ‘Everyday Robots’
Hour 2:
Aine Cahill – ‘Blood Diamonds’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘In High Heels Burn It Down’
Nobody – ‘Spin The Bright Sun Rose’
PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’
Brass Phantoms – ‘City Of Wolves’
Lefties Soul Connection (feat: Michelle David) – ‘Skake It Up, Burn It Loose’
Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘Turnip Fish’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Snow II’
Kwes – ‘36’
Depeche Mode – ‘So Much Love’
James Darkin – ‘Needle Noise’
Incubus – ‘Wish You Were Here’
Adebisi Shank – ‘Europa’
Doldrums – ‘Hotfoot’
Moby – ‘Run On’
Jafaris – ‘If You Love Me’