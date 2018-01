Its been eight years since their last record and Black Eyed Peas are back…

The new single is called ‘STREET LIVIN’ and Will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo bring as socially-conscious song talking about current issues, including the war on drugs and mass incarceration.

We’re not 100% if this is an official comeback or if it is taken off an upcoming album, but fingers crossed this is a sign that we’ll be hearing more from the band.