Lana Del Rey responds to Radiohead copyright lawsuit

Radiohead are suing Lana Del Rey for copyright infringement…

The band have accused Lana of copying elements of their 1993 track ‘CREEP’ on her song ‘GET FREE’ taken off her album ‘LUST FOR LIFE’.

Apparently both teams have been trying to sort it all out behind the scenes although nothing has been agreed to. A source has said that Radiohead’s team are wanting compensation or to be credited on the list of songwriters to receive royalties.

However…Lana has now responded to the situation herself and also cleared a few things up…

What do you think? Do the songs sounds similar?

 

 