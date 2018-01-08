Dua Lipa unveils artwork for new single ‘IDGAF’
Dua Lipa has shared the artwork and video details for her upcoming single IDGAF which is the next single from her debut album.
If the song charts within the top 40 Dua will break the record for having the most charting singles from a female UK artist’s LP.
The new music video will drop on January 12th.
The video for my new single #IDGAF is coming on the 12th of January. I am so so so excited for you to see this one!! pic.twitter.com/AlzQ0MLW1I
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 8, 2018