Dua Lipa unveils artwork for new single ‘IDGAF’

Dua is currently writing in Jamaica…

Dua Lipa has shared the artwork and video details for her upcoming single IDGAF which is the next single from her debut album.

If the song charts within the top 40 Dua will break the record for having the most charting singles from a female UK artist’s LP.

The new music video will drop on January 12th.