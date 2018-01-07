Dave Fanning | Denise McCormack and more…..

On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Aoife Barry was in studio with a look at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week

Our own Bláthnaid Treacy Presenter of Can’t Stop Dancing, along with Dancing with the Stars Judge Brian Redmond, had a chat with Dave about the new series

Brian Reddin told us about some incredible true stories that are becoming movies in 2018

And Actress Denise McCormack told Dave about her career and what it was like being the ‘newbie’ in Eastenders

