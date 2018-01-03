Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 2
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
KUDOS – ‘Pass Another Glass’
Primal Scream – ‘Some Velvet Morning’
ONUKA – ‘Vidlik’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Kate Tempest – ‘Ketamine For Breakfast’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Bonzai – ‘I Did’
Charlotte Gainsbourg – ‘Greenwich Mean Time’
Rusangano Family – ‘Losing My French’
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Backseat Freestyle’
Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’
R.E.M. – ‘Crush With Eyeliner’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
Hour 2:
Jamie XX – ‘All Under One Roof Raving’
Fatboy Slim – ‘The Rockafeller Skank’
Bantum (feat: Benni Johnston) – ‘No More’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Jape – ‘Replays’
Villagers – ‘Earthly Pleasure’
Mercury Rev – ‘Delta Sun Bottleneck Stomp’
The Doors – ‘Hello, I Love You’
The Go! Team – ‘Semicircle Song’
Cut Once – ‘Playing With Fire’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Remebrance’
Mogwai – ‘Hunted By A Freak’
Ben Lee – ‘10ft Tall’
Kurt Vile – ‘Goldtone’