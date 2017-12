On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Dan Hegarty and Jennifer Gannon gave us their rundown of the best music of 2017

Dustin was in to tell us about his new book ‘Wikibeaks’

Pat Shortt spoke about his Christmas plans and his new show ‘How’s Tings’

And Paul Whitington gave his review on Jumanji, Pitch Perfect 3, The Greatest Showman and Molly’s Game

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE