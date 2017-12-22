Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums of 2017
1. Fangclub – ‘Fangclub’
2. Ships – ‘Precession’
3. U2 – ‘Songs Of Experience’
4. Otherkin – ‘OK’
5. New Jackson – ‘From Night To Night’
6. Pugwash – ‘Silverlake’
7. FreezerRoom – ‘Fire On The Ocean’
8. Bicep – ‘Bicep’
9. Slow Place Like Home – ‘When I See You… Ice Cream’
10. REWS – ‘Pyro’
11. Will De Burca – ‘Emdedded’
12. Percolator – ‘Sestra’
13. Talos – ‘Wild Alee’
14. Columbia Mills – ‘A Safe Distance To Watch’
15. And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘The Endless Shimmering’
16. Come on Live Long – ‘In The Still’
17. Seamus Fogarty – ‘The Curious Hand’
18. Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Born Brief’
19. The Strypes – ‘Spitting Image’
20. Lankum – ‘Between The Earth & Sky’