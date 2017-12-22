Dan’s Top 20 Irish Albums of 2017

1. Fangclub – ‘Fangclub’

2. Ships – ‘Precession’

3. U2 – ‘Songs Of Experience’

4. Otherkin – ‘OK’

5. New Jackson – ‘From Night To Night’

6. Pugwash – ‘Silverlake’

7. FreezerRoom – ‘Fire On The Ocean’

8. Bicep – ‘Bicep’

9. Slow Place Like Home – ‘When I See You… Ice Cream’

10. REWS – ‘Pyro’

11. Will De Burca – ‘Emdedded’

12. Percolator – ‘Sestra’

13. Talos – ‘Wild Alee’

14. Columbia Mills – ‘A Safe Distance To Watch’

15. And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘The Endless Shimmering’

16. Come on Live Long – ‘In The Still’

17. Seamus Fogarty – ‘The Curious Hand’

18. Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Born Brief’

19. The Strypes – ‘Spitting Image’

20. Lankum – ‘Between The Earth & Sky’