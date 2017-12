Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, December 21

Daft Punk – ‘Television Rules The Nation’

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’

Eels – ‘Fresh Blood’

Barq – ‘Optimus Prime’

Republic Of Loose – ‘Break!’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Milk & Honey’

REWS – ‘Miss You In The Dark’

Slow Place Like Home – ‘Office Dancers’

Bicep – ‘Rain’

FreezerRoom – ‘Parks’

Pugwash – ‘Everyone Knows That You’re Mine’

Aine Cahill – ‘Red Hill Mining Town’

Hour 2:

Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’

Red House – ‘I Had You’

Little Matador – ‘Boom Boom’

The Avalanches – ‘Subways’

Femmepop – ‘Closer’

FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’

New Jackson – ‘Put The Love In It’

Otherkin – ‘Razorhead’

U2 – ‘Lights Of Home’

Ships – ‘Golden Rule’

Fangclub – ‘Better To Forget’

Nirvana – ‘Drain You’

Search Party Animal – ‘Enemies’

Fight Like Apes – ‘Hoo Ha Henry’

Soule – ‘Love No More’

The Cardigans – ‘Erase/Rewind’