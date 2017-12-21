Dan’s Top 10 International Albums & Tunes of 2017
Top 10 International Albums of 2017:
1. Ghostpoet – ‘Dark Days+ Canapés’
2. DBFC – ‘Jenks’
3. EERA – ‘Reflection of Youth’
4. Jesca Hoop – ‘Memories Are Now’
5. Grandbrothers – ‘Open’
6. Gorillaz – ‘Humanz’
7. Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Villains’
8. Pale Honey – ‘Devotion’
9. Son Little – ‘New Magic’
10. Public Service Broadcasting – ‘Every Valley’
Top 10 International Songs of 2017:
1. Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Eeno) – ‘Best Friend’
2. Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
3. Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
4. Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
5. Lamb – ‘Illumina’
6. Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’
7. Communions – ‘Come On I’m Waiting’
8. Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
9. Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
10. Chris Prythm – ‘Broken English’