Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 18
Wolf Alice – ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’
Tkay Maidza – ‘Simulation’
Band Of Horses – ‘Is There A Ghost’
Goat Girl – ‘Crow Cries’
PJ Harvey – ‘Good Fortune’
Rogue – ‘Sober’
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
AC/DC – ‘Mistress For Christmas’
Everything Shook – ‘Christmas Mistress’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’
Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – ‘You’re So Fine’
202s – ‘Soul Don’t Boogie’ (Lights DC Mix)
Hour 2:
Health – ‘Blue Monday’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’
Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love songs II’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Winter In The Sun’
Rejjie Snow (feat: Ebenezer) – ‘Flexin’
Tone Loc – ‘Funky Cold Medina’
Barq – ‘Bear’
Lir – ‘Temple Child’