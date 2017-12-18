Dan’s Top 30 Irish Tracks from 2017
1. Rejjie Snow (feat: Ebenezer) – ‘Flexin’
2. Fontaines D.C. – ‘Winter In The Sun’
3. Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
4. Tebi Rex x Elkin – ‘She Hated Love songs II’
5. Rusangano Family – ‘Tea In A Pot’
6. Cinema (feat: Chris Leech) – ‘Floating’
7. Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
8. Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’
9. Sub Motion – ‘Soccer Mom’
10. U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’
11. REWS – ‘Miss You In The Dark’
12. Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
13. Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
14. Seamus Fogarty – ‘Carlow Town’
15. Ryan Vail & Jealous Of Birds – ‘Love Is A Crow’
16. Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Sound Of The End Of The Night’
17. Aine Cahill (feat: Courage) – ‘Blood Diamond’
18. Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
19. Sorcha Richardson – ‘Waking Life’
20. Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
21. Phare – ‘Safer Place’
22. Pugwash – ‘What Are You Like’
23. The Stunning – ‘Brighten Up My Life’
24. Soule – ‘Good Life’
25. Loah – ‘Cortege’
26. All Tvvins – ‘Crash’
27. Wyvern Lingo – ‘I Love You Sadie’
28. NEOMADiC – ‘Lifestyle’
29. The Academic – ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends’
30. Montauk Hotel – ‘In The Land’