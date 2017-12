Turns out Adele was meant to be on the new Eminem album but he had to settle for Beyoncé instead ugh…

Eminem’s producer Denaun Porter has revealed that Beyoncé was the second choice guest star to be on the album’s lead track WALK ON WATER.

Denaun contacted Adele but unfortunately she was unwell and has problems with her voice at the time.

Ah well! Beyoncé is a pretty goot alternative if you ask us!