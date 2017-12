On today’s Dave Fanning Show

Dave sat down with Bono and Edge to talk about Songs of Experience.

Emer Mc Lysaght had a look back at some of the more unusual news stories from during the week including the man excused from Jury duty because he’s in love and how having a sister makes you happier

And Paul Whitington gave us his review on Star Wars: The Last Jedi

You can listen back to the show or download the podcasts HERE