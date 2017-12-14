2FM Rising 2018

The ‘2FM Rising’ list 2018 reveals 12 Irish music acts that promise to have an incredible year ahead!

2FM is getting behind the very best of new and upcoming Irish talent and music for 2018. Launching today, the ‘2FM Rising’ list 2018 reveals 12 Irish music acts that promise to have an incredible year ahead.

The ‘2FM Rising’ List 2018 is: Day_S, Fontaines D.C, Search Party Animal, Lyra, Dermot Kennedy, Le Boom, Laoise, Chasing Abbey, Mango x Mathman, Wyvern Lingo, Jafaris and Sorcha Richardson.

This list was complied by 2FM DJ’s Tracy Clifford, Louise McSharry, Dan Hegarty, Tara Stewart and 2FM’s Music Director Alan Swan.

Each act will be featured in prime time broadcast hours throughout 2018 on 2FM with specially produced Studio 8 sessions and online support across all 2FM social networks.

2FM Rising Chairman and Music Director Alan Swan said:

“The Rising list is a culmination of an incredible year of music on 2FM which included our live eventswith the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, our Joshua Tree New Roots number 1 album and our new partnership with the RTÉ Choice Music prize. The strength of the list previews what an exciting year lies ahead for the Irish music industry. The breath of sounds and styles from these great Irish acts is stunning.”