Sound of the Nation

Hozier has given an update on his new album

Hozier has given an update on his new album

Wicklow’s Hozier has tweeted new on his new album…

His 2014 debut took over the world and has kept Hozier pretty busy, touring, writing and winning Grammy awards, the usual. If you follow him on twitter, you might notice that loads of his fans always reply to him asking…

Now fans can breath, because the man himself has tweeted news on the new record!

 