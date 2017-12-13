Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, December 12
No Doubt – ‘Hella Good’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Higher Ground’
IBEYI – ‘I Wanna Be Like You’
Akora – ‘Blakey’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’
U2 – ‘Vertigo’
Otherkin – ‘Come On, Hello’
Velvet Revolver – ‘Slityer’
All Tvvins – ‘Crash’
Noise Control – ‘Our Life’
Hour 2:
Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Can Change’
Femme – ‘Angel’
Gavin Friday – ‘Where’d Ya Go? Gone’
Wastefellow – ‘Enfold You’
Health – ‘Blue Monday’
Flunk – ‘True Faith’
New Order – ‘Waiting For The Sirens Call’
Sub Motion – ‘Headlights’
Cypress, Mine! – ‘Bee’s (Knees And The Cat’s Pyjamas)’
Fangclub – ‘Role Models’
Loma – ‘Black Willow’
Pixx – ‘Waterslides’